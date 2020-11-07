Police: Man charged with negligent homicide, drunk driving after crash kills passenger

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing negligent homicide charges after allegedly driving drunk and killing a passenger in his car in Hampton Falls Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Kensington Road at 11:45 a.m. found a 2013 Mercedes had driven into a utility pole, police said. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital, where the passenger later died of injuries from the crash.

Police said alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash and charged the driver, Earl Ganoe Jr., 40, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, with negligent homicide, manslaughter, aggravated driving while under the influence, driving while under the influence subsequent offense, reckless conduct, falsifying physical evidence and driving without a license.

The passenger’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The crash remains under investigation.

