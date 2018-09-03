Police: Man charged with setting three early-morning fires in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was arrested Monday, charged with setting three early-morning fires, according to Boston police.

Sequonie Suarez, 27, of Dorchester, faces charges of arson of a motor vehicle, burning personal property (two counts), and trespassing.

Officers and Boston firefighters responded between 1 and 2:30 a.m. to three fires in Dorchester.

The first call was for an oil truck fully engulfed in flames in the area of 87 Norwell St.

Approximately 10 minutes later, a second fire was reported in a trash barrel on Waterlow Street.

About 2:30 a.m., a fire was reported in the area of 90 Norwell St., where a resident stated that they had observed a male suspect enter their backyard, pile up several items against a fence, and light them on fire.

A short time later, a Boston police K-9 officer located a suspect matching the given description in the area of Radcliffe and Vassar streets and took him into custody without incident.

Suarez will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

