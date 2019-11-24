Police: Man charged with shooting person in leg at Lowell restaurant

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing assault and firearm charges after shooting a person in the leg at a Lowell restaurant Sunday night, police said.

Officers responding to Gary’s Restaurant and Bar on Andover Street at 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting found a person shot in the leg, police said. The victim was taken to a Boston hospital.

Angel Santiago, 27, of Lowell, was arrested on Bowers Street and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, firing a gun within 500 feet of a dwelling and unlawfully carrying a firearm. He will be arraigned Tuesday at Lowell Distrct Court.

No other information was immediately available. The shooting is under investigation.

