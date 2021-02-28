Police: Man charged with trespassing at Fenway in copycat crime of viral video

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Newburyport man is facing trespassing charges after allegedly breaking into Fenway Park Saturday in what officials said was a copycat crime.

Officers responding to Fenway at 2 a.m. found a 19-year-old from Newburyport inside the park, police said. He was charged with trespassing and breaking and entering.

Police said it appeared to be a copycat crime after a viral video showed two people walking onto the field earlier in February.

