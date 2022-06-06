SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing vandalism charges after allegedly defacing the famous ‘Bewitched’ statue in Salem Monday, police said.

The state was found coated in red paint Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers said they took a man in custody and he will be charged with defacing property and resisting arrest.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)