MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal threatening charges after following a woman with a gun until she left a Manchester, New Hampshire apartment building she was visiting Monday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a gun on Laurel Street at 2 p.m. were told a woman was visiting the building when she was confronted by a man on the second floor, police said. After the man and woman got into an argument, the man pointed a gun at her and followed her through the common area and kept the gun trained on her until she got in her car.

Police arrested Carlos Martinez, 21, and charged him with criminal threatening. He will be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court North on June 4.

