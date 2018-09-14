Police: Man checking car doors in Manchester, NH caught with heroin, pills

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A homeless man caught checking car doors in Manchester, New Hampshire early Friday morning was arrested after police say they found heroin and pills stuffed in his sock.

An officer patrolling the area of Pearl and Chestnut streets about 1:35 a.m. arrested Timothy Vincent, 29, after he was spotted checking car doors on Pearl Street, according to Manchester police.

During a search, police say Vincent was found to be in possession of two small bags of suspected heroin and prescription pills.

He was arrested on charges of possessing a controlled drug, possessing a prescription drug, loitering or prowling, and violating the conditions of his bail from an arrest on Aug. 21.

He is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Friday.

