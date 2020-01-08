Police: Man choked, head-butted girlfriend after she said his fart ‘smelled horrible’

(WHDH) — A Texas man attacked, choked, and head-butted his girlfriend after she said his fart “smelled horrible.”

Christopher Ragsdale, 41, of Wichita Falls, was sitting next to the victim at a friend’s house on Sunday when he passed gas, prompting a comment from his girlfriend that he didn’t care for, according to the Times Record News.

An officer responding to a disturbance on Cranbrook Lane learned Ragsdale had grabbed his girlfriend by the hair and yanked her to the ground because she said his fart “smelled horrible,” according to arrest affidavit obtained by the news outlet.

The victim reportedly landed on her stomach and Ragsdale allegedly wrapped his arms around her neck and started to choke her.

The victim, who was said to be struggling to breathe, was able to call a friend in another room for help, prompting Ragsdale to get off of her.

When the victim’s friend walked away to notify the police, Ragsdale allegedly got in his girlfriend’s face and head-butted her.

Ragsdale is facing an assault charge. He was being held on bond as of Monday morning.

