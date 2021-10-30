NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly robbed a Newburyport drugstore by saying he had a bomb on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a robbery at the CVS on Pond Street at 2 p.m. were told a man a man gave the pharmacist a note claiming to have a bomb and demanded prescription drugs. The man fled the store with an undisclosed quantity of drugs and may be driving a blue pickup truck with New Hampshire plates, officials said.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot 10 inch 165-pound man in his 30s or 40s, wearing a navy blue baseball cap, a light blue surgical mask, a bright blue Nike sweatshirt, dark pants and grey shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-462-4411.

