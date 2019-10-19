Police: Man clocked at 111 mph near memorial to 7 NH motorcyclists

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing a reckless driving charge after police say he was caught driving 111 mph past a memorial to seven motorcyclists who were killed by a tractor-trailer earlier this year in Randolph, New Hampshire.

A trooper patrolling traffic along Route 2 in Randolph near a memorial dedicated to the seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club who were killed in June spotted a car blow by at 111 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to state police, who said traffic was heavy with motorists viewing fall foliage.

As a result of the stop, Dingming Zhou, 25, of Washington state, was charged with reckless driving.

He is scheduled to appear in Berlin Circuit Court on Dec. 17.

