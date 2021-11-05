FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man collapsed and died while in police custody early Friday morning after he and another man were arrested in connection with a fight outside of a restaurant on Cape Cod, authorities said.

An officer patrolling Main Street in Falmouth stopped his cruiser around 12:15 a.m. after he spotted two men fighting in front of Anejo Mexican Bistro, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

The men, who police identified as 30-year-old Bruce Enos and 32-year-old Jarrod Scott-Reynolds, were both taken into custody after the officer broke up the fight.

While at police headquarters, authorities say Enos collapsed and had to be rushed to Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State police detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office are leading an investigation into the incident.

