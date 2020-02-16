Police: Man connected to ’97 police shooting left sober living home in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester police are searching for a man who they say was involved in a 1997 police shooting.

Kevin Paul, 40, was on parole when he walked away from his sober living home, according to police.

He is said to be involved in the 1997 shooting of Epsom Police Officer Jeremy Charron, police said.

Paul is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with brown hair, blue eyes and weighs 165 pounds, police said.

He maybe in a car with Tennessee license plates, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact law enforcement.

WANTED: 40 y/o Kevin Paul. Paul was on parole & walked away from his sober living house last weekend.

Paul was involved in the 1997 shooting of Epsom Police Ofc Jeremy Charron. Paul is 5’9”, 165 lbs. w/blue eyes and brown hair. May be in a car w/TN plates. pic.twitter.com/NSeX10CQG2 — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) February 15, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)