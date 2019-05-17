Police: Man crashed Lowell school van in Haverhill while under influence of drugs

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he crashed a Lowell school van in Haverhill on Thursday while under the influence of drugs.

Officers responding to a report of an erratic motorist in the area of 800 River St. around 5:30 p.m. stopped the driver of a banged up NRT van, according to the Haverhill Police Department.

Shawn McCarthy, 48, of Exeter, was arrested after an investigation determined he allegedly crashed the van at an unknown location with a 13-year-old Lowell Public Schools student onboard before driving off.

The student, who is temporarily living in Haverhill, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the van had “extensive” damage to the passenger side.

McCarthy is charged with OUI drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a class E substance, and reckless endangerment of a child.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)