Police: Man crashed through doors of Attleboro store, drove around inside

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Attleboro are investigating after a man crashed through the doors of an arts and crafts store and drove around inside the building before fleeing early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a motorist who had drove through the doors of the Hobby Lobby on Newport Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. learned the suspect had been “driving within the store” prior to taking off, according to the Attleboro Police Department.

The suspect, who police identified as a Somerville man, was later found in the area of Roy Avenue. He was subsequently taken to Sturdy Hospital for a precautionary medical evaluation.

An investigation revealed that the incident may have been intentional, according to police.

A building inspector has since deemed Hobby Lobby structurally safe but “extensive damage” was said to be left behind inside the store.

Criminal charges against the driver are currently pending.

