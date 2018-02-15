Police: Man crashed while high on PCP, blamed dead passenger

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut man crashed his car while high on PCP and falsely claimed it was being driven by his passenger, who died in the wreck.

The Stamford Advocate reports that 41-year-old Donell Alston, of Bridgeport, told investigators he was sleeping as the car careened off a road in Westport on Dec. 21, 2016.

Alston said 51-year-old Lisa Brown was driving at the time. She was partially thrown from the vehicle as it hit a culvert and flipped over.

Connecticut State Police say DNA evidence indicates that Alston was actually in the driver’s seat. They say text messages also show Brown asking him for a ride.

Alston was arraigned last week on charges including second-degree manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)