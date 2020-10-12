Police: Man crashes car after fleeing traffic stop in Randolph

A man is likely facing charges after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into another car in Avon Monday, police said.

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) -

A trooper on patrol on Route 24 southbound in Randolph at 3:45 p.m. tried to pull over a red Toyota Corolla for equipment violations and window tint, police said. The driver allegedly sped away while troopers chased him, and he crashed into another car near Exit 18 in Avon.

No one in the other car was injured and the driver, identified as Michael Garcia-Robles, 30, of Fall River, was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Police are still investigating and said Garcia-Robles will face charges when released from the hospital.

