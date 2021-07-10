SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police said speed and alcohol were factors after a man allegedly crashed his car into a house in Salem, New Hampshire, sending himself and a young girl inside the home to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Silver Brook Road found a 2019 Acura RDX that had been traveling southbound had left the road and hit a house before crashing into bushes and trees, police said. The driver and sole person in the car was taken to the hospital and a young girl inside the home was medflighted to a Boston hospital.

After initial investigation, police said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)