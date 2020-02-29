Police: Man crashes vehicle, hits 2 cruisers in rollover crash while drunk

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old Connecticut man was arrested early Saturday morning after police say he crashed his vehicle into two police cruisers while drunk.

Troopers conducting a drug investigation on Route 91 northbound in Chicopee just after midnight witnessed the driver, Ryan Churilo of East Windsor, hit two parked police cruisers, causing distress to a K9, who was later sent to a veterinarian for examination, police said.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Churilo was driving northbound when he lost control of his 2020 Subaru Forester and struck a vehicle in the middle lane, according to police.

The vehicle hit the left side of a K9 state police cruiser and continued to rollover approximately 20 more feet and came to a stop after it struck the rear of a patrol cruiser, police said.

Two men in the rear of the patrol cruiser were not injured but K9 Kyber was distressed by the impact and was taken to a veterinarian, police said.

Troopers conducted a field sobriety test after allegedly smelling alcohol on the suspect who refused to complete the examination, police said.

A search of the vehicle turned up two bottles of white wine, an empty bottle and a partially consumed bottle, according to police.

Churilo was arrested and booked at the Springfield barracks where he refused to take a breathalyzer test, police said.

His license was suspended and he is being charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to police.

He was released on $540 bail and is scheduled to appear in Springfield District Court next week, police said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)