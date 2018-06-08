Police: Man critically injured when car falls off jack in Harwich

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was critically injured in Harwich Friday morning after a car fell off a scissor jack and landed on him, police said.

Officers and firefighters responding to a report of a man pinned under a car in a parking lot off Route 28 in Harwich Port about 10:24 a.m. found a group of people pulling the man out from underneath a vehicle, according to a statement issued by Harwich police.

The 62-year-old Harwich Port man, whose name was not released, was rushed by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital and was later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Boston, where he is currently in critical condition.

