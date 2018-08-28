Police: Man crushed to death by machine

SCITUATE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say the owner of a Rhode Island landscaping and tree trimming business was crushed by a machine he was trying to hitch to his vehicle.

Scituate police say 36-year-old Robert Burton was hooking a wood processor to his Jeep last Saturday when the machine fell on him, crushing him to death.

The machine was not running at the time and it happened on his property in Scituate.

Police say Burton is survived by his wife and two daughters, and was the owner of The Tree Guy LLC.

A fundraising campaign has been set up to help his family with funeral expenses.