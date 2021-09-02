BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man who threatened a convenience store clerk with a boxcutter before cutting another victim with it led officers on a foot pursuit prior to his arrest on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a knife at 7-Eleven on Washington Street just after 2:30 p.m. met with a clerk who said that a man, later identified as Fernando Arroyo, 45, had entered the store and threatened them with a boxcutter, according to Boston police.

Arroyo allegedly left the store before officers arrived.

Witnesses directed officers to Arroyo as he walked past them, police said.

They also told officers that Arroyo had entered another store and stabbed a victim, police added.

Officers ordered Arroyo to stop but he allegedly began to run away while discarding several items.

Arroyo was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit.

Officers entered the store and spoke with the stabbing victim who said that Arroyo had placed a boxcutter to the victim’s neck and said that he would cut and kill them if he was not given items in a locked display, police said.

The victim suffered from lacerations and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Arroyo is facing charges of armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He is slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

