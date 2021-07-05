BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Roxbury, where police say a man was shot and fatally struck by a motor vehicle early Monday morning during a violent Fourth of July in Boston.

An officer who saw a shooting in the area of Seaver Street and Humboldt Avenue around 3 a.m. found a man who had been shot and struck by a vehicle, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

