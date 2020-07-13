Police: Man dead, woman injured in apparent attempted murder-suicide in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man shot and injured a woman before fatally shooting himself in Manchester, New Hampshire Saturday night, police said.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots on Union Street at 11:45 p.m. found a man dead outside and a woman suffering gunshot wounds to the legs, police said. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigating, police determined that the man, later identified as Barry Lord, 46, and the woman had been arguing when Lord shot at the woman, hitting her twice. Lord then shot himself in the driveway, police said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)