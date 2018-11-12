WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man delivering an appliance to a home in Woburn Monday morning was seriously hurt after a pickup truck hit him, police said.

Officers responding to the area of School Street and Van Norden Road just before 8 a.m. found a man who had been struck when a pickup truck rear-ended his parked delivery truck, according to police.

He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and police say is cooperating with investigators.

