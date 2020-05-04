Police: Man demands repayment of loan at gunpoint in Fall River home invasion

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerset man is facing home invasion and assault charges after pointing a gun at a man’s head and demanding he repay a loan Saturday, Fall River police said.

Officers responding to reports of a man pointing a gun at another person at a Hathaway Commons Road at 1 a.m. found a man in a car outside the home with a handgun, police said. The victim, a 53-year-old East Freetown man, said he was visiting friends when the suspect walked in brandishing the handgun,

The suspect allegedly demanded the victim repay a loan that was supposed to be paid by April 30, police said. The two got into a fistfight and the suspect allegedly left the home, according to police.

Lyndon Campos, 52, was charged with home invasion, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery to collect a loan.

