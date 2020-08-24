Police: Man died after falling from third-story balcony at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A man died after he fell from a third-story balcony at a hotel on Hampton Beach on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man who had fallen from a balcony 449 Ocean Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. found 58-year-old Gregory Demarsh, of Amsterdam, New York, suffering from critical injuries, according to the Hampton Police Department.

Demarsh was taken to Portsmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have since deemed Demarsh’s death accidental in nature.

No additional details were made available.

