BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a man’s death after he came into contact with the third rail at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Saturday night, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

The man “appeared unsteady on his feet” on the platform before falling on one of the Red Line tracks just after 10 a.m., according to Sullivan. His name has not been released.

Foul play is not suspected.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office is assisting Transit Police with the investigation.

No other information was released.

