Police: Man dies after being pulled from water off Cape Cod

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man pulled from the water in Bourne Thursday has died, police said.

Bourne police and fire crews responding about 5:20 p.m. to a report of a swimmer in distress in the waters off 379 Circuit Ave. found a bystander who had pulled a man in his 50s from the water and was administering CPR, according to a press release issued by the Bourne Police Department Thursday night.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

George Williams, of Weymouth, told 7News he raced into the water, pulled the man to shore, and began performing CPR until emergency crews arrived.

The man said the victim was in the water with his two children when he swam out in an effort to save him.

Although the incident remains under investigation, police say they do not suspect foul play.

