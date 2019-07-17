Police: Man dies after being pulled from water off Revere Beach

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say a 58-year-old Boston man has died after he was pulled unresponsive from the water off Revere.

First responders arrived at Revere Beach around 3 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a possible drowning, according to state police

Bystanders pulled the man, later identified as Thomas Burns, onto the beach unconscious.

He was transported to Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett where he was listed in critical condition.

He was later taken to Cambridge Hospital where he was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning.

The incident is under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

