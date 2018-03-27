Police: Man dies after fall from apartment building

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 57-year-old man has died after falling from the third floor of a Massachusetts apartment building.

A spokesman for Springfield police say the man fell at about 7 p.m. Monday while trying to enter his apartment through a window.

He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead later Monday night.

Hi name was not immediately released by authorities.

No other details have been made public.

