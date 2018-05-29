PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say a 45-year-old man has died after falling from an escalator at a Rhode Island mall.

The victim fell from the Providence Place escalator at the movie theater level to the food court below just before 11 p.m. Monday. He was taken to the hospital with head trauma where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the death appears to be accidental but they will review surveillance video.

The man is from Pawtucket, but police have not released his name pending notification of family.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)