BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police and Fire Departments recovered a body from the Charles River near the North Washington Street Bridge on Friday night.

According to Boston police, first responders received a report of a man jumping off the bridge shortly before midnight.

Officials said the body spent approximately 45 minutes in the waters of the Charles before it was extracted and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased’s name has not been released. Police said they do not consider the death suspicious.

