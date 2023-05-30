BOSTON (WHDH) - A man died after losing his balance and falling underneath a Green Line trolley at the MBTA’s North Station early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person struck by an outbound trolley around 12:18 a.m. conducted an investigation and determined the man tried to kick the side of a moving trolley that was departing the station and fell underneath it as it was leaving, according to a transit police spokesman.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

In a statement, a transit police spokesman said, “On behalf of the entire MBTA organization we express our most sincere condolences to family, friends and loved ones of the decedent.”

No additional information was immediately available.

