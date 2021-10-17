MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) -

Police are investigating after a man died following a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle in Manchester, New Hampshire Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Maple Street at 7 p.m. found an SUV driving north on Maple Street collided with a motorcycle traveling east on Pearl Street, officials said. The motorcycle operator, a 34-year-old man from Manchester, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead and the driver of the SUV, a 66-year-old man from Manchester, suffered minor injuries.

No other information was immediately released. Police are investigating the crash.

