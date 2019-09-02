Police: Man dies after touching third rail at Central Station

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police say a man in his 30s died after jumping onto the tracks at Central Station in Cambridge and making contact with the third rail on Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person on the right of way around 7 p.m. pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to transit police.

The man’s name has not been released.

Other passengers on the train lurched to a stop and waiting in the dark for 15 to 20 minutes until they were eventually led off the train and through the tunnels back to the street.

Red Line rider Nick Viveiros said he and other passengers were left unaware and confused.

“There was a stretcher on the platform down the other end. It was very far away from us. There were a bunch of cops standing around,” Viveiros said. “It wasn’t very clear to any of us what was going on. We were kind of laughing making jokes, the guy behind me had just moved to Boston and I just looked at him and I said, ‘Welcome, this is what we experience here.”

Regular service has resumed.

No additional information was immediately released.

Central Sq. has resumed normal service. — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 3, 2019

