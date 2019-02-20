Police: Man dies from injuries days after being stabbed in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who was attacked and stabbed in East Boston early Sunday morning has died, officials announced Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of Chelsea Street about 1:55 a.m. found a man suffering from a stab wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, succumbed to his critical injuries Wednesday at a local hospital.

Police have not yet made an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Community members wishing to assist police anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)