Police: Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot after shooting wife inside doctor’s office

(WHDH) — A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot after he shot and wounded his wife inside of a doctor’s office on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at a doctor’s office in a building next to a hospital in Houston, Texas, around 3 p.m. found 64-year-old Andrew Wang suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and his 54-year-old wife, who had been shot in the chest and forearm, according to the Houston Police Department.

Wang was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife was taken to the hospital, where she is said to be in stable condition.

Prior to the shooting, Wang seemed agitated and told his wife, “I’m going to kill you, I want you to die,” KPRC-TV reported.

After speaking with witnesses, police say investigators determined that Wang shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

