PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A large fight in Portsmouth, New Hampshire early Saturday morning left one person dead after he fell from a parking garage, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported assault involving multiple people in the area of Hanover Street around 1 a.m. learned the assault occurred between the Portsmouth Gaslight and the Portsmouth Parking Garage on Hanover Street, according to police.

A preliminary investigation suggests a fight at the club led to the garage, where one of the men involved tried to climb onto the rail of the parking garage, causing him to fall to the sidewalk below on Hanover Street. He was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dave Keaveny at 603-610-7511.

