Police: Man disguised with wig stole $200 in lottery tickets

WOLCOTT, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a man partially disguised himself with a wig and stole about $200 in scratch-off lottery tickets from a gas station.

Wolcott police say the unidentified man entered the gas station Thursday morning. Authorities say he asked the clerk for $210 in lottery tickets and a pack of cigarettes.

When the clerk had the lottery tickets in her hand and was reaching for the cigarettes, the man snatched the tickets and ran out of the store — fleeing the scene in a white car.

Police are looking for a 5-feet-6-inch-tall man seen in a long black wig, a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and black sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

