Police: Man ditched car during Quincy police chase, tried to hide in FedEx truck

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge man who ditched his car in a random driveway during a wild police pursuit through the streets of Quincy on Thursday was arrested after troopers caught him hiding in the back of a parked FedEx truck, an official said.

A trooper patrolling the area of West Squantum Street around 11:55 a.m. spotted a man driving a BMW without an inspection sticker and tried to make a traffic stop but a chase instead ensued, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio.

The driver, who was later identified as 42-year-old Raymond Clair, allegedly accelerated into oncoming traffic in an attempt to get away, nearly crashing into several oncoming cars that had to swerve out of the way.

Clair then suddenly stopped in a driveway on Stafford Street, ditched his car, and took off on foot, Procopio said.

The trooper lost sight of Clair as he fled down Small Street but a resident reported seeing a man walk through her backyard and jump over a fence onto the grounds of the Montclair Elementary School, prompting police to establish a perimeter in the neighborhood.

As troopers and Quincy police officers searched businesses and nearby properties, Clair tried to make a run for it, according to Procopio.

A man matching Clair’s description emerged from a backyard and allegedly jumped into a parked FedEx truck with the driver still inside. An investigation revealed that Clair entered the truck without the driver’s consent and asked to be hidden.

Police quickly converged on the truck and took Clair into custody without incident. A search of his BMW is said to have revealed multiple pieces of a “hard, white, rock-like white substance” believed to be crack cocaine.

Clair is facing a slew of criminal charges including possession of a class B drug, operating after suspension, and failure to stop for police.

It’s not clear when Clair will be called to court.

