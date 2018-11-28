Police: Man, dog stabbed during altercation in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tewksbury man is facing serious charges after authorities say he stabbed another man and a dog during an altercation at an apartment complex in Tewksbury on Tuesday.

Officers responding to the Lodge at Ames Pond for a report of a stabbing just before 5 p.m. found a man and his dog suffering from stab wounds, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The extent of the dog’s injuries was not immediately clear.

Anthony Puliafico, 54, was later identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

An investigation found that Puliafico’s dog clashed with the victim’s dog, prompting him to commit the stabbings, according to police.

Puliafico is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and cruelty to animals.

He was slated to be arraigned in Lowell District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)