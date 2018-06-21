Police: Man doing pushups in street likely high on PCP

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police say a man likely high on PCP decided to do pushups in the middle of the street in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Post reports authorities were called to the scene of the man’s impromptu workout in Bridgeport around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Police Chief Armando Perez says state police, Bridgeport police and American Medical Response responded to the area.

Perez says the man was taken to a city hospital, where he is expected to be OK.

It is unclear if the man will face any charges.

PCP, or phencyclidine, is a hallucinogenic drug that is commonly referred to as angel dust.

