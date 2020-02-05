Police: Man doused woman in flammable liquid, set her on fire in random attack

(WHDH) — A 41-year-old man is facing a slew of criminal charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly doused a woman in flammable liquid and set her on fire in what police called a “random” attack.

Venice Taylor, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, is charged with attempted murder, malicious maiming, resisting public officials, driving with a revoked license, and failure to stop for police, according to the Kingston Police Department.

An officer flagged down by a passerby at the intersection of Bright and East streets around 10:50 a.m. on Monday found a 24-year-old woman suffering from severe burns to her upper body, police said.

An investigation revealed that Taylor approached the victim, who was in her car and stopped at the intersection, and allegedly doused her with lighter fluid before setting her ablaze.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was flown to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

“At this time there is no relation whatsoever between the two, it does appear to be a random act,” Kingston Interim Police Chief Tim Dilday told WNCT-TV.

Taylor is also suspected of forcing his way into a home on Elizabeth Drive prior to the incident and setting it on fire, police said. The fire reportedly self-extinguished before causing major damage.

Taylor has since been ordered held on $2 million bond. He is due back in court on Feb. 18.

