STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing numerous charges after police found him drinking and smoking after a car crash into a Stoneham liquor store Saturday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a burglar alarm at Rapid Liquors on Main Street in Stoneham at 1 a.m. found a car had crashed into the store, police said. The officers found the suspect inside the store smoking a cigar and drinking a beer, according to police.

When police tried to arrest the man he allegedly hit an officer in the face, and an officer tased the man before police arrested him, officials said. John Bacigalupo, 54, of Revere, was charged with breaking and entering, assault and battery on a police officer, larceny, two counts of malicious destruction of property and resisting arrest.

“Our overnight ‘drive-thru renovation’ didn’t go as planned and we will have a delayed opening Saturday January 8th and ask that you bear with us while we have our store repaired,” the liquor store said in a Facebook post.

No additional information was immediately available.

