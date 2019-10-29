Police: Man drives drunk through Yarmouth construction site

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hyannis man is facing his second drunk driving charge after crashing in a Yarmouth construction site early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers controlling traffic near a construction zone on Route 28 shortly after midnight saw a car drive around a barrier and into a closed-down section, police said. When officers tried to pull the car over, it drove away before crashing into a large pipe in the road, according to police.

Daniel Creedon, 25, was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol.

