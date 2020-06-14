Police: Man drives moped through Boston crime scene, runs into officer

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing assault charges after riding a moped through the scene of a Boston shooting, striking an an officer, on Saturday evening, police said.

Officers working at a crime scene on Washington Street, where a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot earlier in the day, saw a man speeding toward the scene on a moped at 10:30 p.m., police said. The man sped through the crime scene tape around the area before running into an officer, and fled the scene on foot before police caught him on Mora Street.

The officer who was struck by the moped was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Giraldy Guerrero, 19, of Braintree, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in person injury, reckless driving, interfering with a police officer, driving without a license and resisting arrest, and will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)