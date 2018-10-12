Police: Man drives stolen car onto edge of 6-foot deep hole

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a man drove a stolen car onto a golf range and left if teetering on the edge of a large target hole.

News outlets report a Topgolf employee called Alpharetta police early Thursday to report the precariously placed Honda CR-V. Alpharetta police spokesman Officer Howard Miller says the netting on the target got underneath the vehicle, preventing it from taking a 6-foot drop.

Police say they safely removed driver 42-year-old Benjamin Beasley, who was arrested on charges including criminal damage to property and theft. Police also were able to remove the car safely. Miller says it seems Beasley used a maintenance path for maintenance to get onto the course.

It’s unclear if entering the course was Beasley’s goal. It’s also unclear if Beasley has a lawyer.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)