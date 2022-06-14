BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized after a man driving a stolen car collided with another vehicle in Dorchester Tuesday, police said.

A state trooper saw a man in a ski mask driving a car that had been carjacked several days ago and tried to pull him over, police said. The driver allegedly refused to stop and struck three cars at the intersection of Freeport Street and Morrissey Boulevard before fleeing the scene, police said.

Officers caught the man and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a person in one of other cars was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The man will face unspecified charges, according to police.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)