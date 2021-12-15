BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A man driving a stolen car at 110 mph in New Hampshire is facing charges after he fled police and was found in the woods, officials said.

Troopers saw a 2020 Honda Accord speeding at 110 mph northbound on I-93 in Bow, New Hampshire early Tuesday morning and determined the car was stolen out of New York, police said. Police used stop sticks to puncture the car’s tires and the driver kept going until I-89 while driving on rims, and fled the car off Rockingham Street in Concord.

Two passengers fled as well and after 90 minutes, police found and arrested the alleged driver, Jahien Forte, 19, of Meriden, Connecticut. Forte was held on preventative detention and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Merrimack County Superior Court.

