MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop in a stolen car before leading officers on a foot pursuit in Manchester, New Hampshire early Friday morning, police said.

A caller reported to officers that they heard a car door slam in the area of 144 West Webster St. around 3:30 a.m., looked outside and saw someone in a white hoodies walking away from a Mercedes with the interior light on before trying the handles of several other cars, according to Manchester police.

The caller said that they yelled out to the person but the suspect kept going.

Officers responding to the scene spotted a suspicious vehicle and tried to stop it but the driver, later identified as Artur Morse, of Manchester, took off, police said.

Shortly after losing sight of the vehicle, another officer located it at the intersection of West Clarke and Elm streets and again attempted to stop it.

Morse allegedly got out and started to run, prompting a foot pursuit that ended with him being apprehended.

Officers determined that the car Morse was driving was not his and the owner was located, police said.

Morse is scheduled to appear in circuit and superior court Friday on charges of reckless stolen property — felony, reckless stolen property — misdemeanor, resisting arrest, disobeying a police officer, reckless operation and a bail violation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)